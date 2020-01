Loudness War: Heavy psych rock for fans of Wand, Meatbodies, Frankie & The Witch Fingers. Touring in support of their new album, Mystifier Deluxe, out now.

Sweet Country Meat Boys: Mostly instrumental post-psych-stoner-rock from Lexington, KY. Influences include Ty Segall, Russian Circles, Tera Melos, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Oh Sees.