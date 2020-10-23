Luke Bryan: Proud to be Right Here Tour

In 2019, Luke Bryan was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM’s Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party as presented to him during a Grand Ole Opry appearance. The ACM Album of the Decade Award recognizes an album that has impacted country music over the decade. The factors considered include the success of singles at radio, album concept, commercial media, sales and streaming, artistic merit and ACM Award recognition. Billboard said, “it wasn’t just his star power that made Crash My Party special, as most of the album’s singles — like the poignant “Drink a Beer” and nostalgic “Roller Coaster” were more focused on Bryan’s heartfelt croon as opposed to the party anthems that “bro country” made popular at that time.”