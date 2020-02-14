CMA and ACM Award-winner Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, No. 1 Country singer-songwriter from Asheville, NC. With brazen songwriting talent and grizzled, soul-infused vocals, Combs stormed onto the music landscape as one of country’s brightest stars with the release of his critically-acclaimed, RIAA double Platinum, No. 1 debut album, This One’s For You on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Since its release, the album has spent a total of 37 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, including 16 weeks in 2018—the most of any album in a calendar year. The album's first five singles all reached #1 making Combs the first artist ever to score five consecutive career-opening #1’s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Adding to his monumental year, Combs recently released his new EP, The Prequel, which features 5 new songs including lead single “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”