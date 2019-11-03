Traveling in a pack that can be likened to big bands of days gone by, LUTHI has honed in on the one thing that all of them can agree on; “keeping it weird”. Drawing from influences that include soul and R&B acts from the 1960’s, psychedelic funk and groove from the 70’s, and New Wave rock and roll from the 80’s. LUTHI then turns the ingredients into their own stew of modern dance music, with lyrics and melodies that only continue to open themselves up to listeners with each new spin.