Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum selling THIRD DAY front man, Mac Powell, will hit the road this spring with his new band MAC POWELL and the FAMILY REUNION. Mac first introduced this new formation to fans on the sold out THIRD DAY Farewell Tour in June of 2018. The Southern roots - American rock collections are foot-stompin', hand clappin' tunes clearly pay tribute to the early musical inspirations from his childhood. The live show is a blend of classic and sing along Gospel, Country, and American Rock songs, combined with some Mac's favorite THIRD DAY numbers that he has written, and his latest original tunes.