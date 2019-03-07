Maggie Rose/ Them Vibes

Powerhouse vocalist Maggie Rose has announced headlining shows nationwide including performances with Kelly Clarkson, Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris and Dawes on the Cayamo Cruise and more. Touring in support of her critically-acclaimed album Change The Whole Thing that was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “Best Albums of 2018” highlighting her as an "inner soul diva, belting with fire".

Formed in East Nashville’s underground rock scene in 2013, Them Vibes quickly shook the foundations of Music City with their blitzkrieg live show and soulful songwriting. Influenced by the rhythmic sway of The Faces and T-Rex and infected with the raw energy of the Rolling Stones and the Black Crowes, Them Vibes have injected new life into the anemic arm of what currently passes for mainstream rock n’ roll.