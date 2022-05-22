Tahlsound Concert Series presents Magnolia Boulevard and The Jenkins Twins

“What a righteous time to be alive / right here with one another,” sings Magnolia Boulevard’s Maggie Noelle roughly a minute into the joyous and jaunty “Ride.” The words are ostensibly about a budding relationship between two individuals, but Noelle could just as easily be referencing the singular and special connection that exists between her and her Magnolia Boulevard bandmates—guitarist Gregg Erwin, keyboardist Ryan Allen, bassist John Roberts, and the quintet’s latest addition, drummer Chad “The Beard” Gravitt—or, as likely, their bond with the fans that have been packing clubs in the band’s hometown of Lexington, Kentucky and beyond to shimmy, shout, and dance to the music.

This show is part of Tahlsound, an outdoor concert series taking place the fourth Sunday of each month at the lawn behind Oleika Temple. The series is designed local musicians and attracting patronage to the Southland corridor. Tickets and more info at www.tahlsound.com.