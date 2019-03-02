Magnolia Boulevard/ The Kind Thieves

Magnolia Boulevard is a five piece band built in Lexington, Kentucky. With a variety of musical backgrounds, the group has come together seamlessly on a common sound: balancing the line between blues, funk and rock n’ roll, this group has their own unique story to tell: featuring Ryan Allen (keys), Todd Copeland (drums), Gregg Erwin (guitar), Maggie Noelle (vocals/acoustic guitar) and John Roberts (bass).

Hailing from the heart of Appalachia, The Kind Thieves are a group with members originating from all over the Southern West Virginia region. The Thieves pull influences from musical genres spanning from classic rock to funk to bluegrass, wrapped up in a jam-band bow