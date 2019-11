Magnolia Boulevard is a five piece band built in Lexington, Kentucky. With a variety of musical backgrounds, the group has come together on a common sound: balancing the line between blues, funk and rock n’ roll. Inspired by greats-like The Allman Brothers Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band- this group has their own unique story to tell: featuring Ryan Allen (keys), Todd Copeland (drums), Gregg Erwin (guitar), Maggie Noelle (vocals/acoustic guitar) and John Roberts (bass).

This event is 21+.