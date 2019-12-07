Mariachi Garibaldi: Kentucky's first Gala Mariachi concert

Casa de Cultura Kentucky is proud to present: Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, all the way from Los Angeles, CA.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has delighted audiences with dynamic musicianship and lively stage presence for the past twenty years. Founded in 1994 by Jaime Cuéllar, Mariachi Garibaldi gained popularity quickly due to their constant effort to better their performance. It was one the first youth mariachis to arise in Bakersfield, Ca. Now based out of Los Angeles California, Garibaldi continues to push for excellence.

Also appearing will be Kentucky's own Mariachi Azteca, Mariachi Berea College and Casa de Cultura's Youth Mariachi Alazanes de Kentucky.