"Marie Losier: The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye" Film Screening

The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye (2011), 78 mins.

An intimate, affecting portrait of the life and work of groundbreaking performance artist and music pioneer Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV) and h/er other half and collaborator, Lady Jaye, centered around the daring sexual transformations the pair underwent for their “Pandrogyne” project. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge has been a key figure of the underground music scene for over 30 years. A cult artist in pre-punk and post-punk groups Throbbing Gristle (1975 to 1981) and Psychic TV (1981 to present), s/he is considered to be the “father” of industrial music and a pioneer of acid house and techno. Not content with breaking new ground in music, Genesis has also used h/er position at the limits of society to challenge the very fundamentals of biology.