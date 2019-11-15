Matthew Rollin/ Eolith

Matthew J. Rolin is a fingerstyle 6- and 12-string guitarist based in Columbus, OH. Relatively unmoored from the American Primitive tradition—favoring delicate yet nimble melodic structures and long-form textural explorations—he has been compared to Robbie Basho, James Blackshaw, and Jack Rose. A composition of his appears on Imaginational Anthem, Vol 9, a 2019 compilation curated by Ryley Walker and released by Tompkins Square Records. His debut LP, and third release under his own name, is to be released by Feeding Tube Records in late fall of 2019.