The 6th annual A Very Wine & Pop-Tarts Christmas is going down Sunday, December 8th at Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes.

Premiering the horror/comedy short film LITTLE SMOKIES, music from special guests Normal People, and the Hungry in Kentucky podcast is swinging by for a live remote taping.

This event serves as a food drive for God's Pantry Food Bank, and donations of unopened, nonperishable food items are encouraged. This is a free, all ages event.