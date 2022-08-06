Mayor Gorton's Neighborhood Summit

Mayor Linda Gorton will hold her next Mayor’s Neighborhood Summit from 8:30 a.m. – Noon, Saturday, August 6, at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane.

The Summit gives community members the opportunity to come together and discuss issues affecting the city. This is the third citywide neighborhood Summit Gorton has held since 2019.

“I encourage residents to become more engaged in our community,” Gorton said. “This Summit is an opportunity for neighbors to get a better understanding of local government, the challenges neighborhoods face, and available resources.”

The Summit will include three breakout session topics – Racial Justice and Equality Commission, ONE Lexington, and information on the newly-organized Department of Housing Advocacy and Community Development.

Although pre-registration is requested and closes today, residents are encouraged to register on-site if needed. More information is available at www.lexingtonky.gov/mayors-neighborhood-summit. The Summit is free and open to the public. The Senior Center is located behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road.