MC chris is a rapper from Libertyville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He was one of the first rappers to focus solely on nerd life, rapping about Star Wars, Harry Potter, ninjas and unrequited love. MC was one of the pioneers of Adult Swim. He was writer, actor, songwriter and animator for shows like Sealab 2021, The Brak Show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.