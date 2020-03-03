McGill/ McHale Trio

Google Calendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Demarre McGill, principal flutist for the Seattle Symphony, and younger brother Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, joined with Irish pianist Michael McHale in 2014, to form the McGill/McHale Trio. The program’s focal work, Suite: Portraits of Langston, is composed by Coleman and based on selected poems by Langston Hughes, which will be recited before their corresponding movements by Centre College students. The six-movement suite combines poetry and music to marry classical and jazz sounds into the spirit of the 1920s Harlem.

Info

19875218_1473063972752154_1620334765699684431_n.jpg
Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - McGill/ McHale Trio - 2020-03-03 19:00:00
.