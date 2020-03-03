× Expand Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill and Michael McHale

Demarre McGill, principal flutist for the Seattle Symphony, and younger brother Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, joined with Irish pianist Michael McHale in 2014, to form the McGill/McHale Trio. The program’s focal work, Suite: Portraits of Langston, is composed by Coleman and based on selected poems by Langston Hughes, which will be recited before their corresponding movements by Centre College students. The six-movement suite combines poetry and music to marry classical and jazz sounds into the spirit of the 1920s Harlem.