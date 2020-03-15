Medusa’s Disco / Indigostorm / Amnia

Fusing together elements of psychedelic, indie, progressive rock and even some jazz nuances, Medusa's Disco merges classic and newer rock influences; everything from Led Zeppelin to Primus to Queens of the Stone Age.

Indigo Storm is a progressive/alt rock trio known for original music with thought provoking lyrics, engaging vocals and powerful instrumentals.

Amnia is a West Virginia based band working on recording their first demo.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will be at 8 p.m. This event is all ages. To purchase tickets online, visit cosmic-charlies.com.