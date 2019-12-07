Meet Mrs. Claus

Google Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00

Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Visit Waveland to meet Santa’s wife, Mrs. Claus. Children will hear holiday stories, play games, dance the “Snowy Pokie” and sing songs. They also write their letter to Santa and make a bag of magic reindeer food to take home for Rudolph’s Christmas Eve visit.

This event is recommended for children ages 2 and up with at least one accompanying adult.

Saturday December 7, 14 and 21, at 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures and will accept letters to pass on to Santa.

$10.00 per child and $5.00 per adult.

Info

Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514 View Map
OTHER
8592723611
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-14 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Meet Mrs. Claus - 2019-12-21 00:00:00
.