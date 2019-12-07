Meet Mrs. Claus

Visit Waveland to meet Santa’s wife, Mrs. Claus. Children will hear holiday stories, play games, dance the “Snowy Pokie” and sing songs. They also write their letter to Santa and make a bag of magic reindeer food to take home for Rudolph’s Christmas Eve visit.

This event is recommended for children ages 2 and up with at least one accompanying adult.

Saturday December 7, 14 and 21, at 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures and will accept letters to pass on to Santa.

$10.00 per child and $5.00 per adult.