The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. The actor in the show relates to the audience as someone, who resisted the Mars/Venus work for years, but then he meets John Gray – now his experience leads him to share with others how he sees the relationships of men and women from a very humorous perspective.