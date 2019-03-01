"Men are from Mars - Women are from Venus" Live

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom.  The actor in the show relates to the audience as someone, who resisted the Mars/Venus work for years, but then he meets John Gray – now his experience leads him to share with others how he sees the relationships of men and women from a very humorous perspective.

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
