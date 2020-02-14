Lexington Ballet presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

William Shakespeare's romantic comedy comes to life with a score from Felix Mendelssohn and original choreography by Artistic Director Luis Dominguez.

Leave cold February behind and travel to mythical Athens. It’s midsummer in an enchanted forest where star-crossed lovers enter the realm of fairies, elves and wood sprites, and suffer a few of their pranks. A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of the most beloved of the 19th-century ballets.

Tickets priced from $23 to $47. Visit: www.lexingtonballet.org. 

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
