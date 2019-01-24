Mississippi Records Screening and DJ Set

A mix of film, audio, slides and lecture presented by Mississippi Records founder Eric Isaacson, this presentation attempts to tell the entire history of recorded music in 90 minutes — from the first star being born to the current age of bizarre technology. Mississippi Records is a store and label based in Portland, Oregon. They’ve released over 240 records spanning nearly every genre of music, all without promotion, advertising or digital presence of any kind. This event will also include a DJ set by Golden Wilson (aka Gordon Ashworth of Olvido Records) and a series of short films by Cyrus Moussavi (RawMusic International) that includes performances from musicians in Mongolia, Burma, Iraq, Ukraine, Trinidad, Turkey, Kenya, Cambodia, Thailand, Zanzibar and Western Sahara.