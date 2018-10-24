Mommy Tonk

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

The musical comedy duo of Mommy Tonk is two saucy moms. Groundlings and Second City alums Shannon Noel and Stacie Burrows headline a unique, 90- minute, no-holds-barred, honky tonk-style show about motherhood and marriage. Fast-paced, irreverent comedy and off-color, original music give new meaning to bad moms. Mommy Tonk’s edgy yet endearing comedy style is backed by the fiddle-based variety trio The Assless Chaps, performing American roots music in a high-energy, country-bluegrass style sure to have feet tapping. Joining Noel (guitar) and Burrows (piano) on stage are Gabe Davis (upright bass), Tom Moose (fiddle) and Mark San Filippo (drums).

