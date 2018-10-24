The musical comedy duo of Mommy Tonk is two saucy moms. Groundlings and Second City alums Shannon Noel and Stacie Burrows headline a unique, 90- minute, no-holds-barred, honky tonk-style show about motherhood and marriage. Fast-paced, irreverent comedy and off-color, original music give new meaning to bad moms. Mommy Tonk’s edgy yet endearing comedy style is backed by the fiddle-based variety trio The Assless Chaps, performing American roots music in a high-energy, country-bluegrass style sure to have feet tapping. Joining Noel (guitar) and Burrows (piano) on stage are Gabe Davis (upright bass), Tom Moose (fiddle) and Mark San Filippo (drums).