Moonshiner's Ball 2019

Now in its sixth year, the regional music festival The Moonshiner’s Ball returns to the Rockcastle County venue Rockcastle Riverside for a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages. With an informal tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust lineup of local and national musical acts, with headliners that include Sinkane, a Sudanese-American artist who blends elements of krautrock, prog rock, electronica and funk; high-energy Nashville alt-country songwriter Rayland Baxter; and progressive rock fusion band Tauk. Also performing will be Brass Against, a 9-piece horn band that focuses on funked-out covers of protest songs and other anthems by artists like Rage Against the Machine, Tool, Living Colour and more; rising songwriter and fiddle-player Lillie Mae; popular bluegrass group The Wooks; Senora May; Bendigo Fletcher; Good Morning Bedlam and more.

The family-friendly, BYOB festival was created by the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, and features camping, yoga, food trucks, nature walks and other activities in addition to three days of live music. The festival gates will open Thursday, Oct. 10. Tickets, full line-up and more information is available at www.themoonshinersball.com.