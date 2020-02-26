Motherload: A Bicycle Documentary

Broke Spoke, the local nonprofit community bike shop, is hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary MOTHERLOAD in partnership with the Mark Hinkel Pedaling Forward Foundation.

MOTHERLOAD is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change. The film follows director and new mother Liz Canning on her quest to understand the increasing tension between modern life and our hunter-gatherer DNA, and how cargo bikes offer a solution. As Liz meets the people behind this push to replace cars with purpose-built bikes, she learns about the history and potential future of the bicycle as the “ultimate social revolutionizer.”

Click here https://www.kentuckytheater.com/ to purchase tickets ($12 adults) in advance. Student tickets ($8) can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will be donated to Broke Spoke.