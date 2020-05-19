An industrial city situated in Northeastern Pennsylvania, you could say Scranton quietly prides itself on a tried-and-true Rust Belt blue-collar work ethic.

For their fourth full-length album and first for Roadrunner Records Graveyard Shift, Motionless In White—Chris Motionless (Vocals), Ricky Horror (Guitar), Ryan Sitkowski (Guitar), Ghost (Bass), and Vinny Mauro (Drums)—dug into the roots of their hometown’s pervasive attitude.

Motionless In White introduced this latest body of work with the galloping gut punch of “570”—the area code of Scranton and something of an homage to home. In less than three months, it amassed 3.1 million Spotify streams and amplified anticipation for the full-length’s impending arrival.