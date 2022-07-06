On the Move Art Studio in Gardenside Plaza

On the Move Art Studio is making a special visit to the Gardenside Plaza this coming Wednesday, July 6 from 4-7pm.
*The Lexington Farmers Market will be there with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, plus beef, salad greens, cheese, soaps, chicken salad, honey, jewelry, planters, and cookies!
*SNAP participants can double your dollars
*Kids can get $5 from the POP Club to spend at the market.
*AND you can enter a drawing for a $20 Kroger Gift Card!
Info
Gardenside Plaza 1808 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
