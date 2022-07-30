Movement Continuum: "Curated"

Movement Continuum, Lexington’s original contemporary dance company, will bring their celebrated performance “Curated”, based on internationally known works of visual art as interpreted through dance and movement.

Curated first opened in November 2021 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center in the Black Box Theatre. On Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m., Movement Continuum will give its last performances of Curated in the same Black Box Theatre. This is Movement Continuum’s first touring performance outside of Lexington, with tour dates throughout July in the Kentucky cities of Erlanger, Paducah, Maysville and Lexington.

Established 2011, Movement Continuum exists to provide exposure and education opportunities in dance and art to the people in its community. An established 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a fifteen-person roster of dancers performing for its 12th season, Movement Continuum is changing the landscape of dance in the state of Kentucky.

Tickets available at www.lexingtonky.gov/black-box-theatre.

Children & Students -- $15

Adults -- $20