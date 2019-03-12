Mumford & Sons/ Cat Power

Marking ten years since Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut, the new music follows 2015’s Wilder Mind, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Australia Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway and, most recently, 2016’s collaborative Johannesburg mini album. Previous LPs include 2012’s Babel, which was awarded the 2013 Grammy for Album of the Year, and their 2009 debut, Sigh No More. Rolling Stone calls the single, “wildly experimental…Delta has the band incorporating elements of electronica, rap, jazz and other sonic territory rarely visited,” while Paste asserts, “If it’s any indication of how Delta will sound as a whole, this could shape up to be the band’s most experimental album yet."