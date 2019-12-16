Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - Trouble at the Santa Training Workshop

Ranada’s Bistro + Bar 400 Old Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Adventure Theatre presents: "Trouble at the Santa Training Workshop," a murder mystery dinner theatre.

Think of it as defensive driving for the supermarket Santa. The Santa Training Workshop is the place to be for seasoned Santas who have lost their touch, the North Pole novice, or the malcontent mall elf, but it’s not all Christmas carols and candy canes when this group of misfits comes together. Team leader Crystal Clearwater attempts to remind a know-it-all, a newbie, and a hardcore elf named Waffles of the “dos and don’ts” of being a commercial holiday character. Is it too much to ask that disaster won’t strike?

Ticket Price: $36

Ranada’s Bistro + Bar 400 Old Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
FOOD & DRINK, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
8595364367
