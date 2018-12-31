New Year's Eve Boogie Down with the Nasty Nati Brass Band

Creaux is hosting its second New Year's Eve party to bring in 2019 with the most vibrant crowd! Seats can be reserved for those looking for an intimate but rocking time, who want to avoid the wall-to-wall crowds of most venues on NYE.

The Nasty Nati Brass Band from Cincinnati never disappoints and is a crowd favorite bringing the hits of yesterday and today, and some hot original favorites!

This year Creaux is offering two ticketing options:

Option 1 - $50 per person (pre-sale tickets only)

Guaranteed seating

Gourmet light fare and a champagne toast

2019 party favors

Party cake at midnight

Coat check

Option 2 - $30 per person (only available at the door)

Champagne toast at midnight

2019 party favors

Party cake at midnight

Coat check