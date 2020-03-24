Nick Cannon presents: Wild N' Out

Featuring stand up routines by favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from some of today’s hottest artists including platinum “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie. Additional special guests will be announced. Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games. The tour will bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show on each stop.