She was recently seen as the creator, executive producer, and star of the popular Comedy Central series Not Safe w/ Nikki Glaser. The show featured some of comedy’s funniest voices as they joke, learn, and share their personal stories about sex, relationships, and other taboo topics. The series premiered in February 2016 and was also Comedy Central’s first series to be introduced and developed across multiple social platforms.

Previously, Nikki hosted the MTV late-night talk show Nikki and Sara LIVE and co-hosted the popular podcast You Had To Be There. She has also made memorable appearances on Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick, Inside Amy Schumer, The Roast of Rob Lowe, and has had multiple appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.