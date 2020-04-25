On April 25, 2020 the Lexington Art League will host the second annual NorthSide Festival in collaboration with LaVon Williams. LaVon is a long time resident of Lexington, Kentucky's North Side and a prominent folk artist.

The festival will take place at 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexington, KY 40505 on the grounds of the Loudoun House from 10 am - 5 pm.

This community arts festival is free, open to the public and will celebrate the North Side with 30-50 art vendors, food, live entertainment, and free admission to the Lexington Art League Galleries.