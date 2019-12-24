"Not a Day Without a Line: Two Years of Introspection by Two Friends"

×
On display through Dec. 24. Artists and teachers Laurie Doctor and Martin Erspamer have come together to explore their mutual sense of artistic curiosity, with the process having sparked new forms on canvas, clay and wood. Some pieces were created individually and others, collaboratively; all were completed with a tradition of contemplation, and a devotion to the unknown. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat., noon-6 p.m.
New Editions Gallery 500 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map