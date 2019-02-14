One World Film Festival: "Dealt"

One World Films continues its 2019 festival with a showing of "Dealt". This film tells the story of Richard Turner, one of the most renowned card magicians of all time. He astounds audiences around the world but what audiences may not know is that he is he is completely blind and has been since his youth. Through determination and force of will, he overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles to rise to the top of his profession.

One World films is a non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films to challenge, highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. Now in its 21st year, the 2019 festival takes place February 10-March 16. Most film screenings are free of charge and some also feature panel discussions and Q&As.

Visit https://lexfilm.org/ for the full schedule and more information.