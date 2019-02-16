One World Film Festival: "I Am Evidence"

In conjunction with the 21st annual One World Film Festival, One World Films will screen "I Am Evidence," a documentary about the problem of the thousands of rape kits in the country that haven't been tested by police for DNA evidence. Kentucky is only one of eight states that has passed laws requiring kits to be tested.

One World films is a non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films to challenge, highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. Now in its 21st year, the 2019 festival takes place February 10-March 16. Most film screenings are free of charge and some also feature panel discussions and Q&As.

Visit https://lexfilm.org/ for the full schedule and more information.