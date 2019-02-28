One World Film Festival: "Moonlight"

Oscar-winning film "Moonlight" charts the life of a black, gay youth as he grows up in a rough neighborhood in Miami. Mahershala Ali won an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role.

One World films is a non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films to challenge, highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. Now in its 21st year, the 2019 festival takes place February 10-March 16. Most film screenings are free of charge and some also feature panel discussions and Q&As.

Visit https://lexfilm.org/ for the full schedule and more information.