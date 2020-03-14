One World Film Festival- Screening of "Poms"

One World Film Festival presents "Poms"

"Poms" is an uplifting comedy about Martha (played by Diane Keaton), a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

About the One World Film Festival:

Now in its 22nd year, Lexington's annual One World Film Festival presents a series of free films focusing on complex societal issues surrounding culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics, with the intent of encouraging in-depth thinking about such issues. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public. Screenings generally take place Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings at the Kentucky Theatre over the course of a month, with this year's dates falling on Feb. 9-March 14.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.