One World Film Festival: "The Babushkas of Chernobyl"

One World Film Festival presents "The Babushkas of Chernobyl"

In the radioactive Dead Zone surrounding Chernobyl’s Reactor No. 4, a defiant community of women scratches out an existence on some of the most toxic land on Earth. They share this hauntingly beautiful but lethal landscape with an assortment of interlopers: scientists, soldiers, and even ‘stalkers,’ young thrill-seekers who sneak in to pursue post-apocalyptic video game-inspired fantasies. (2016 documentary)

About the One World Film Festival:

Lexington's annual One World Film Festival celebrates its 22nd anniversary with a series of free films that present complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.