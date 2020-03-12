One World Film Festival- Screening of "The Public"

One World Film Festival presents a screening of "The Public"

In "The Public" an unusually bitter Arctic blast has made its way to downtown Cincinnati and the front doors of the public library where the action of the film takes place. At odds with library officials over how to handle the extreme weather event, some homeless patrons turn the building into a shelter for the night by staging an "Occupy" sit in.

About the One World Film Festival:

Now in its 22nd year, Lexington's annual One World Film Festival presents a series of free films focusing on complex societal issues surrounding culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics, with the intent of encouraging in-depth thinking about such issues. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public. Screenings generally take place Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings at the Kentucky Theatre over the course of a month, with this year's dates falling on Feb. 9-March 14.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.