One World Film Festival: "Shoplifters"

One World Film Festival presents "Shoplifters"

In this feature film, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold following one of their shoplifting sessions. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu's wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them.

About the One World Film Festival:

Lexington's annual One World Film Festival celebrates its 22nd anniversary with a series of free films that present complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.