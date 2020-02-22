One World Film Festival: "From Nowhere"

One World Film Festival presents "From Nowhere"

This 2016 feature film follows three undocumented teenagers: a Dominican girl, an African boy and a Peruvian girl, who are about to graduate high school in the Bronx, while working with a teacher and a lawyer to try to get proper documents to stay in the U.S. Forced to grow up quickly and navigate problems most adults don't even have to face, the students are really just American teenagers who want to be with their friends, fall in love, and push back against authority.

About the One World Film Festival:

Lexington's annual One World Film Festival celebrates its 22nd anniversary with a series of free films that present complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.