One World Film Festival: "Impulso"

One World Film presents "Impulso":

Impulso is an intimate portrait of Rocío Molina, one the dance world's most passionate artists, as she travels the world to perform her improvised "impulsos" at unusual venues ranging from prisons to modern art museums. Now Molina must prepare for one of her most challenging works ever for a new show at Chaillot National Theater in Paris. Despite Molina's unconventional stagings and artful theatrical setups, she remarkably manages to maintain her connection to Flamenco's rich history and traditions.

About the One World Film Festival:

Lexington's annual One World Film Festival celebrates its 22nd anniversary with a series of free films that present complex societal issues such as culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics to encourage in-depth thinking about them. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.