One World Film Festival: "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"

One World Films will opens its 2019 film festival series with the showing of the film, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” The film centers on the true story of an African-American woman who became an unwitting pioneer for medical breakthrough when her cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line in the early 1950s.

One World films is a non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films to challenge, highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. Now in its 21st year, the 2019 festival takes place February 10-March 16. Most film screenings are free of charge and some also feature panel discussions and Q&As.

Visit https://lexfilm.org/ for the full schedule and more information.