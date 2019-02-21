One World Film Festival: "Wondrous Oblivion"

Wondrous Oblivion is the story of David, an 11-year-old who loves to play cricket but is not very good at the sport. When a Jamaican family moves in next door and builds a cricket net in their back garden, David is in 7th heaven. But this is 1960s Britain, and other neighbors make life difficult for the new arrivals. David’s family is caught in the middle, and he has to choose between fitting in or standing up for new friends.

One World films is a non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films to challenge, highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. Now in its 21st year, the 2019 festival takes place February 10-March 16. Most film screenings are free of charge and some also feature panel discussions and Q&As.

Visit https://lexfilm.org/ for the full schedule and more information.