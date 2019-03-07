One World Film Festival: "Wind River"

One World Film Festival will show "Wind River," a film that takes viewers into the hear of Indian reservation life and the harsh reality many tribal families face today. It touches on traditional cultural values and the intrusive and sometimes destructive ones that have moved into the fiber of indigenous communities. The film also confronts directly the failure of federal law to protect Native women who suffer abuse and assault.

One World films is a non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films to challenge, highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. Now in its 21st year, the 2019 festival takes place February 10-March 16. Most film screenings are free of charge and some also feature panel discussions and Q&As.

Visit https://lexfilm.org/ for the full schedule and more information.