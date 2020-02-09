One World Film Festival:- Screening of “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am:

One World Film Festival presents “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

This film is an artful and intimate meditation on the life and works of the legendary storyteller and Nobel prize-winner Toni Morrison. From her childhood in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio, to ʼ70s-era book tours with Muhammad Ali, from the front lines with Angela Davis to her own riverfront writing room, Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, America, history and the human condition as seen through the prism of her own literature.

About the One World Film Festival:

Now in its 22nd year, Lexington's annual One World Film Festival presents a series of free films focusing on complex societal issues surrounding culture, society, ethnicity, gender and politics, with the intent of encouraging in-depth thinking about such issues. Films range from documentaries to feature films, with screenings occasionally followed by discussions about the issues brought up in the films. All screenings are free and open to the public. Screenings generally take place Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings at the Kentucky Theatre over the course of a month, with this year's dates falling on Feb. 9-March 14.

For the full schedule of events, visit lexfilm.org/.