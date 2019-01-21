One World / MLK Jr. Day Film Screening: "Loving"

The One World Film Festival, taking place throughout the months of February and March, typically presents a free screening of a feature film as part of the city's celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year's film is "Loving." From acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols, "Loving" celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, nominated that year for the academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role), who married and then spent the next nine years fighting for the right to live as a family in their hometown.

Their civil rights case, Loving v. Virginia, went all the way to the Supreme Court, which in 1967 reaffirmed the very foundation of the right to marry – and their love story has become an inspiration to couples ever since.

Jeff Nichols, Director

USA, 2016 (PG)

English (123 min.)