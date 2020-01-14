Opening Receptions for UK Art Museum Winter/Spring Exhibitions

The University of Kentucky Art Museum will host opening receptions for its winter/spring exhibitions on Friday, Jan 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. The new exhibits are as follows:

Body Language: Hunter Stamps and Mike Goodlett

Jan 25-Apr 19, 2020

Brings together a pair of artists who use a variety of media to create sculptures with a deep relationship to human flesh and form.

Susan King: Redressing the Sixties

Jan 25-Apr 19, 2020

From her beginnings as a UK student in 1965, King uses art, ephemera, and personal narratives to relate the story of her journey as an artist.

The Sketch: Willard Leroy Metcalf and Thomas Satterwhite Noble

Jan 25-May 31, 2020

Artists’ sketchbooks can be visual diaries of foreign trips or a detailed accounting of domestic bird sightings, accompanied by detailed notes on plumage. All of these and more can be found in the sketchbooks and loose sketches of the artists Willard Metcalf and Thomas Satterwhite Noble.

A Celebration of Donors

Jan 25-Apr 19, 2020

During the Art Museum’s fortieth anniversary year, it celebrates the passion and insight of donors whose generosity has meaningfully shaped its collection.

× Expand Erika Larsen The Quinhagak Archaeological Project The University of Aberdeen Department of Archaeology, in partnership with the village corporation Qanirtuuq, Inc. and the Yup’ik Eskimo village of Quinhagak, is working to record archaeological sites threatened by rising sea levels along the Bering Sea. Frances Echuck cuts and hangs silver salmon fish outside her home. this fish will later be smoked. Her boyfriend Norman and their daughter Val help her.

Erika Larsen: Ritual for a Changing Planet

Jan 25-May 10, 2020

Photojournalist Erika Larsen embeds herself in communities that maintain a close relationship with nature and traditional culture to gain an intimate and visceral knowledge of their way of life.

R.C. May: The Photographer

Jan 25-May 31, 2020

The name Robert C. May is intricately connected to photography at UK. He left an endowment that funds a prestigious annual lecture series as well as the ongoing purchase of photography for the Museum. This exhibition includes examples three major areas of his work: nature studies, urban imagery, and constructed photography.