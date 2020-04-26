Origins Jazz Series presents Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

OJS Presents one of the world’s top jazz clarinetists, Anat Cohen, in partnership with Music for Mission.

Clarinetist Anat Cohen and 7-string guitarist Marcello Goncalves team together in a series of intimate, lyrical duets based on groundbreaking compositions by Brazilian composer Moacir Santos. Breathtaking melodies, Brazilian grooves, and elements of jazz highlight the intricate talents of both Cohen and Goncalves on their Grammy Award nominated album, Outra Coisa: The Music of Moacir Santos. DownBeat writes, “Outra Coisa is a duo album that achieves something very rare: It reduces the big band arrangements of the great Brazilian jazz composer Santos down to just two musicians…The mastery of the two musicians is such as to render additional instruments superfluous.” On stage, the duo’s joyful interplay is utterly captivating.

